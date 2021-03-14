Malaysian rubber glove group says 2021 supply estimated at 420 bln

The global supply of rubber gloves available in 2021 is estimated at about 420 billion, Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (Margma) said in a briefing on Monday.

Margma said there will continue to be this year a global glove shortage and a long lead time for manufacturers to deliver products to customers.

The association also said glove demand would continue to be robust until the second quarter of 2022. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue) ((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Desk: +60323338039; Twitter: @livinglizly;)) Keywords: MALAYSIA GLOVES/ (URGENT)

