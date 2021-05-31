Markets

Malaysian regulator opens investigation into oil firm Serba Dinamik

Liz Lee Reuters
KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Securities Commission said it has commenced an investigation into oil and gas firm Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd SERB.KL after the company's auditor flagged issues last week.

In an email response to Reuters on Monday, the regulator said it has secured documents and records from the company to assist its investigation.

