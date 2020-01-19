Malaysian PM Mahathir says received 5 proposals for ailing Malaysia Airlines

Commodities

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Langkawi, MALAYSIA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia has received five proposals for its debt-laden national carrier Malaysia Airlines, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed said at a group media briefing on Monday.

“There are about 5 proposals but of course some of them are just no go,” Mahathir said without giving more details.

“We need to listen to everybody to find out what is the best solution.”

The Malaysian government has been seeking a strategic partner for the financially struggling airline, which is still recovering from two tragedies in 2014, when flight MH370 disappeared in what remains a mystery and flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine.

Taken private by sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd KHAZA.UL in 2014, the national carrier has been struggling to post a profit.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

