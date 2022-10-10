Malaysian PM calls for early election

Recasts with dissolution of parliament

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Monday, paving the way for national elections to be held in the coming weeks.

The election date will be announced by the election commission, Ismail said in a televised address.

An election must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of parliament.

An election was not due until September 2023, but Ismail has been under increasing pressure from some factions of his ruling coalition to hold the vote earlier for a stronger mandate and due to infighting within the alliance.

The election would come just as the economy starts to feel the pinch of rising costs and a global slowdown.

It would also coincide with the year-end monsoon season and floods, which could reduce voter turnout.

Many lawmakers from his ruling alliance and the opposition have warned against holding elections this year due to the anticipated floods.

