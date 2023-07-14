Malaysian PM Anwar discusses Tesla investment, Starlink with Musk

Adds additional comments from Anwar in paragraphs 2, 4-5

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday he held a call with billionaire Elon Musk to discuss automaker Tesla's investment in the country and SpaceX's satellite communications service.

"I welcome the company's interest and decision to invest in Malaysia, and Elon Musk's willingness to come to Malaysia," Anwar said in a statement.

Malaysia had earlier this year approved electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla's TSLA.O application to import battery-run EVs into Malaysia. The trade ministry had said Tesla will open an office, showrooms and service centers in the Southeast Asian country and establish a network of charging stations for its cars.

Anwar said Tesla's operations in Malaysia will begin this year.

The two also discussed Starlink, the satellite communications service started by Musk and operated by his company SpaceX, Anwar said.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

