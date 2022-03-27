Malaysian Palm Oil Council sees small rise in 2022 output, late-Q3 price correction

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 (Reuters) - The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) on Monday forecast a small rise in 2022 global palm oil production, with Malaysia's output seen at 18.9 million tonnes and Indonesia's at 47.1 million tonnes.

Palm oil prices are seen at 6,300 ringgit-6,700 ringgit ($1,590.32) a tonne until end-March, and 5,700 ringgit-6,300 ringgit ($1,495.37) until May if the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not resolved, Chief Executive Wan Aishah Wan Hamid said.

Prices will correct in late-third quarter and are expected to trading between 4,500 ringgit and 5,500 ringgit ($1,305.48), said MPOC chief executive Wan Aishah Wan Hamid.

