Malaysian Palm Oil Council sees small rise in 2022 output, late-Q3 price correction

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 (Reuters) - The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) on Monday forecast a small rise in 2022 global palm oil production, with Malaysia's output seen at 18.9 million tonnes and Indonesia's at 47.1 million tonnes.

Palm oil prices are seen at 6,300 ringgit-6,700 ringgit ($1,590.32) a tonne until end-March, and 5,700 ringgit-6,300 ringgit ($1,495.37) until May if the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not resolved, Chief Executive Wan Aishah Wan Hamid said.

Prices will correct in late-third quarter and are expected to trading between 4,500 ringgit and 5,500 ringgit ($1,305.48), said MPOC chief executive Wan Aishah Wan Hamid.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

