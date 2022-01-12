Malaysian palm oil board sees 2022 production at 19 mln tonnes

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) forecast on Thursday that the country's crude palm oil production would rise to 19.00 million tonnes this year, up nearly 5% from 18.12 million tonnes in 2021.

MPOB director-general Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir also forecast at a conference that exports this year would be 17.00 million tonnes versus 15.56 million tonnes in 2021. Malaysia's palm oil stockpile was forecast at 1.95 million tonnes in 2022, up from 1.58 million tonnes this year.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Martin Petty)

