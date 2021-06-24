US Markets

Malaysian palm giant IOI says aware of US customs letter on alleged forced labour

Mei Mei Chu Reuters
KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil company IOI Corporation IOIB.KL said on Friday it had been made aware of a letter from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) about opening an investigation against the company on allegations of labour abuse.

According to the statement on IOI's website, CBP in the letter to a labour activist acknowledges the receipt of a petition providing information on alleged forced labour conditions at the company.

IOI said while it had been made aware of the letter, it had not been notified directly by the CBP.

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

