Malaysian minister defends sustainability of palm oil

Credit: REUTERS/Samsul Said

January 11, 2023 — 10:40 pm EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities on Thursday accused the European Union and the United States of making "baseless allegations" about the sustainability of palm oil.

Minister Fadillah Yusof, who is also deputy Prime Minister, said in a seminar that he expected the market for the edible oil also used in fuel to remain robust this year.

