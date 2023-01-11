Malaysian minister defends sustainability of palm oil

Refiles to remove extraneous word in headline

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities on Thursday accused the European Union and the United States of making "baseless allegations" about the sustainability of palm oil.

Minister Fadillah Yusof, who is also deputy Prime Minister, said in a seminar that he expected the market for the edible oil also used in fuel to remain robust this year.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu Editing by Ed Davies)

