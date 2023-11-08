Malaysian lawmaker found guilty of corruption by high court - Bernama

Recasts

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A Malaysian lawmaker from a youth-based party that pulled out of the ruling coalition over graft concerns has been found guilty of corruption by the Kuala Lumpur High Court, state news agency Bernama reported on Thursday.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is a member of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA), which in September pulled support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's coalition citing corruption concerns after graft charges were dropped against the country's deputy premier.

He was found guilty on four charges of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property and money laundering.

The former youth and sports minister, had been charged over abetting a former official of the Bersatu party in misappropriating 1 million ringgit ($213,675.21) in funds for the party's youth wing. The offence was alleged to have taken place in March 2020 when Bersatu was in power.

Syed Saddiq was formerly the head of Bersatu's youth wing but left the party to form his own party, MUDA, in 2020. He can stay on as a member of parliament despite the charges.

($1 = 4.6800 ringgit)

