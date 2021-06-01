Markets

Malaysian firm Serba Dinamik's stock plunges for second day on audit issues

Contributor
A. Ananthalakshmi Reuters
Published

Shares in Malaysian oil and gas service provider Serba Dinamik slumped for a second straight day on Tuesday after its auditor questioned more than 3.5 billion ringgit ($850 million)in contracts and transactions .

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Malaysian oil and gas service provider Serba Dinamik SERB.KL slumped for a second straight day on Tuesday after its auditor questioned more than 3.5 billion ringgit ($850 million)in contracts and transactions .

The stock last traded at 89 sen, down 21%, bringing this week's losses to 45%.

Serba Dinamik said on Friday in a filing with the stock exchange that KPMG had been unable to verify 11 transactions but added it did not see any issues with the legitimacy and existence of the contracts. It plans to hire an independent firm to conduct a review.

KPMG has not made a public statement on the matter.

Malaysia's securities regulator has begun an investigation into Serba Dinamik and on Tuesday S&P downgraded Serba Dinamik's long-term credit rating to B- from B+, saying the audit issues will complicate the company's efforts to refinance nearly 1.7 billion ringgit in debt over the next 12 months.

"We believe Serba Dinamik may face difficulties accessing international and domestic capital markets, at least until the review's resolution," S&P said in a statement.

($1 = 4.1200 ringgit)

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular