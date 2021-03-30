Malaysian economy to grow 6-7.5% in 2021 - central bank

Contributor
Rozanna Latiff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysia's economy is expected to grow 6-7.5% this year, though downside risks remain, the central bank said on Wednesday

"The path of recovery will be gradual and uneven across economic sectors, and it may encounter speedbumps along the way," the central bank said in its annual report.

