Malaysian economy to grow 6-7.5% in 2021 - central bank

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy is expected to grow 6-7.5% this year, though downside risks remain, the central bank said on Wednesday

"The path of recovery will be gradual and uneven across economic sectors, and it may encounter speedbumps along the way," the central bank said in its annual report.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.