Commodities

Malaysian court grants AirAsia X restraining order against potential legal action

Contributor
Liz Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The Malaysian High Court on Wednesday granted budget airline AirAsia X Bhd a three-month restraining order against any legal proceedings that may be filed against it, which could have slowed down its debt restructuring process.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 (Reuters) - The Malaysian High Court on Wednesday granted budget airline AirAsia X Bhd AIRX.KL a three-month restraining order against any legal proceedings that may be filed against it, which could have slowed down its debt restructuring process.

"The restraining order allows the creditors an opportunity for amicable deliberation on the proposed debt restructuring without extraneous considerations," a filing on the bourse said.

AirAsia X, the long-haul affiliate of AirAsia Group Bhd AIRA.KL, applied for a restraining order in December, which will serve to restrain any legal proceedings to be initiated against it.

The airline has been trying for months to restructure 64.15 billion ringgit ($15.57 billion) of debt into 200 million ringgit of debt.

More than a dozen creditors have filed to intervene in its proposed court-supervised restructuring, with lessor BOC Aviation Ltd 2588.HK and airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd MAHB.KL arguing that AAX is "hopelessly insolvent".

The court last month ordered the airline to convene separate meetings with its different groups of creditors within six months.

($1 = 4.1190 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Desk: +60323338039; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil Companies

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Trading data and trends in the precious metals market

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss trading data and trends in the precious metals market. (SLV GLD)

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular