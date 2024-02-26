News & Insights

Malaysian central bank says ringgit undervalued

February 26, 2024 — 10:57 pm EST

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank on Tuesday said the ringgit currency was undervalued and should be trading higher on account of the country's positive economic fundamentals and prospects.

Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said in a statement the central bank has stepped up engagements with government-linked investment companies (GLICs), government-linked companies (GLCs), corporations and investors to encourage continuous inflows to the foreign exchange market.

