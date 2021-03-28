Malaysian bank CIMB Group's Touch 'n Go Group aims to close fundraising mid-year

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian bank CIMB Group's e-wallet operator unit Touch 'n Go Group is looking to close its fundraising around mid-year, its group chief said in a virtual press briefing on Monday.

Touch 'n Go Group, which includes CIMB Group and Ant Group's joint venture TNG Digital, is also evaluating a potential digital bank joint venture, Effendy Shahul Hamid said.

