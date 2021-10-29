Malaysia unveils record budget to spur post-pandemic recovery

By Rozanna Latiff

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia announced its largest-ever budget on Friday to jump-start a pandemic-battered economy, promising more developmental spending, subsidies and cash aid to drive growth in 2022.

The Southeast Asian country has seen fresh COVID-19 lockdowns this year dampen recovery, but a ramped-up vaccination drive and gradual reopening have boosted hopes of a turnaround.

"The 2022 budget ... is a continuation of aid packages and economic stimulus announced before this," Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in his budget speech to parliament.

Malaysia expects the economy to grow by between 5.5% and 6.5% next year, up from this year's estimated 3%-4% rise, driven by a normalisation of economic activities, resumption of projects, higher commodity prices and strong external demand, it said in reports accompanying the budget.

The fiscal deficit is expected to moderate to 6% in 2022 from 6.5% this year amid a projected rise in revenue. But Malaysia, which has so far rolled out 530 billion ringgit ($128 billion) worth of stimulus packages, did warn fiscal consolidation would be slower than expected in the medium term because of higher COVID-19 spending.

The expansionary budget also sets the stage for an early general election that could be called after July next year amid political uncertainties.

Malaysia plans to spend 332.1 billion ringgit in 2022, up from 320.6 billion this year.

The increase includes a hefty 21.9% jump in development expenditure, to 75.6 billion ringgit, while operating expenses will rise 6.3% to 233.5 billion ringgit, according to government fiscal and outlook reports.

Tengku Zafrul announced an allocation of 31 billion ringgit for subsidies, assistance and incentives, and 8.2 billion ringgit for cash aid.

Revenue is seen expanding 5.9% to 234 billion ringgit in 2022, including 25 billion in dividends from state energy firm Petronas PETR.UL, unchanged from 2021.

OCBC Bank economist Wellian Wiranto said the uptick in spending should keep Malaysia's recovery momentum going, but warned that downside risks remain given the darker outlook for China's export market and continuing pandemic uncertainties. China is Malaysia's biggest trade partner.

"If growth were to falter, not only would it push up the deficit-to-GDP ratio automatically, it would also necessitate even higher expenditure from any new stimulus packages ... there is not much fiscal room to spare," Wellian said in a note.

($1 = 4.1390 ringgit)

