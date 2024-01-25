Malaysia, UAE sign deal to develop Malaysia data centres - Malaysia govt

Corrects to "to have", not "would have", in paragraph 2

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement on Thursday to develop data centres in Malaysia, Malaysia's investment, trade and industry ministry said.

Potential projects under the strategic partnership are expected to have a capacity of 500 megawatts, the ministry said in a statement.

