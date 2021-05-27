Malaysia to procure 12.8 mln more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

US Markets
KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia will procure an additional 12.8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE in a bid to ramp up its immunisation programme, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Thursday.

The procurement brings the total amount of doses secured from the U.S. and German drugmakers to 44.8 million, enough to cover 70% of Malaysia's population, Khairy said.

