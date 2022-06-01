Malaysia to maintain status quo on biodiesel mandate

Commodities

Malaysia's commodities ministry on Thursday said it remains committed to implementing the nation's biofuel policy and mandate.

Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the ministry will maintain the status quo on Malaysia's biodiesel mandate after Indonesia, the world's largest palm oil producer, lifted an export ban that had constricted global supply for several weeks.

The statement comes after Malaysia's biodiesel group objected against a statement by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board in April urging countries to slow the use of edible oil as biofuel to ensure adequate supply for use in food amid a global shortage.

