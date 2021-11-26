Malaysia to investigate Dyson-ATA contract termination, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia will look into the reason for the termination of contract between Dyson and its Malaysian supplier ATA IMS ATAI.KL, Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan said on Friday.

Dyson cut ties with ATA on Thursday over the Malaysian firm's labour practices. ATA said it was taking seriously allegations of forced labour in an audit summary it received from Dyson.

