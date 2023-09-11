News & Insights

Malaysia to develop policy to ban exports of rare earths

September 11, 2023 — 02:56 am EDT

Written by A. Ananthalakshmi for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia will develop a policy to ban exports of rare earth raw materials "to avoid exploitation and loss of resources", Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday.

The ban will "guarantee maximum returns for the country," Anwar said in parliament.

