Malaysia to close some Top Glove factories in stages amid virus outbreak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia will close some of Top Glove's TPGC.KL factories in stages to screen its employees for COVID-19 after a big jump in coronavirus infections, a senior minister said on Monday.

A total of 28 factories will be closed in stages after 1,889 Top Glove workers tested positive for the virus, Senior Minister of Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Top Glove is the world's largest latex-glove maker and has seen record high profits this year as demand for medical gloves and protective gear skyrocketed due to the pandemic.

