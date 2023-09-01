Malaysia to allocate $1.8 bln to fund national industrial masterplan

Adds details from paragraph 2, quote from prime minister in paragraph 4

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia's trade ministry said on Friday the government will allocate 8.2 billion ringgit ($1.77 billion) to fund a national industrial masterplan to be implemented by 2030.

The plan aims to develop a more robust manufacturing sector, by boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized businesses and through the creation of high-skilled jobs, the ministry said in a statement.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the plan would require an estimated total investment of 95 billion ringgit, predominantly from the private sector.

"This creation of high-value job opportunities is crucial to uplift and expand the middle-class society," Anwar said at the launch of the masterplan.

The plan aims to increase the manufacturing sector's value by 6.5% in seven years and projects employment growth in the sector at 2.3% from 2023, Anwar said.

($1 = 4.6430 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8004; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.