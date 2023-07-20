News & Insights

Malaysia telecoms firms reach agreement on equity participation in 5G agency

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

July 20, 2023 — 11:30 pm EDT

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian telecommunications firms CelcomDigi, Maxis, Telekom Malaysia, U Mobile and YTL Communications will conclude the shareholding process in 5G agency Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the country's communications ministry said on Friday.

This comes after the firms and the government reached an agreement on equity participation and 5G access with DNB, the ministry said.

Stocks mentioned

