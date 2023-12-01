News & Insights

Malaysia telcos sign deals to take up stakes in state 5G agency

December 01, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian mobile operators Maxis Berhad MXSC.KL, CelcomDigi CELC.KL and Telekom Malaysia TLMM.KL said in bourse filings on Friday they had signed a deal to take up stakes in the country's state-owned 5G agency, Digital Nasional Berhad.

The move comes ahead of the government's plan to switch to a dual network model from next year, as it looks to dismantle a monopoly held by the state agency.

