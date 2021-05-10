US Markets
JPM

Malaysia sues Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Coutts over 1MDB

Contributor
Rozanna Latiff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/OLIVIA HARRIS

Malaysia 1MDB fund is suing units of Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan, and Coutts & Co Ltd to recover billions in alleged losses from a corruption scandal at the fund, court documents seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

Removes extraneous word "seeks" in headline

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia 1MDB fund is suing units of Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and J.P. Morgan JPM.N, and Coutts & Co Ltd to recover billions in alleged losses from a corruption scandal at the fund, court documents seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

1MDB is claiming $1.11 billion from Deutsche Bank (Malaysia) Bhd, $800 million from J.P. Morgan (Switzerland) Ltd and $1.03 billion from Coutts, and interest payments from all of them, according to documents filed at a Kuala Lumpur court.

Malaysia's finance ministry said earlier on Monday that 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and a former unit have filed 22 civil suits seeking to recover more than $23 billion in assets from entities and people allegedly involved in defrauding them.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular