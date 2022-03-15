Malaysia Stocks May Find Traction On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 25 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,560-point plateau although it figures to stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on bargain hunting, particularly among the recently battered technology stocks. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the industrials, plantations and telecoms were mitigated by support from the financials and glove makers.

For the day, the index lost 10.03 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 1,557.41 after trading between 1,554.17 and 1,566.74. Volume was 2.697 billion shares worth 2.505 billion ringgit. There were 759 decliners and 234 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata surrendered 2.34 percent, while CIMB Group collected 0.39 percent, Dialog Group retreated 2.21 percent, Digi.com declined 2.23 percent, Genting slumped 1.82 percent, Genting Malaysia tanked 3.85 percent, Hartalega Holdings jumped 1.73 percent, INARI plummeted 4.44 percent, IOI Corporation lost 0.72 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong fell 0.61 percent, Maybank and MISC both gained 0.56 percent, Maxis skidded 1.69 percent, MRDIY sank 1.37 percent, Petronas Chemicals plunged 4.07 percent, PPB Group shed 0.83 percent, Press Metal tumbled 2.55 percent, Public Bank advanced 0.90 percent, RHB Capital slid 0.52 percent, Sime Darby dropped 0.88 percent, Sime Darby Plantations stumbled 1.98 percent, Tenaga Nasional added 0.67 percent, Top Glove climbed 1.69 percent and IHH Healthcare, Telekom Malaysia and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and accelerated as the day progressed, finishing near daily highs.

The Dow soared 599.10 points or 1.82 percent to finish at 33,544.34, while the NASDAQ surged 367.40 points or 2.92 percent to end at 12,948.62 and the S&P 500 jumped 89.34 points or 2.14 percent to close at 4,262.45.

The rebound on Wall Street followed Monday's downturn as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness - particularly on the tech-heavy NASDAQ, which had fallen to its lowest closing level in over a year.

Traders also reacted positively to a report from the Labor Department showing producer prices increased slightly less than expected in February, even as the Federal Reserve prepares to announce its first rate hike since 2018 later today.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Tuesday amid fresh concerns over demand from China, where there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases, and on easing worries about supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April dropped $6.57 or 6.4 percent at $96.44 a barrel, more than 25 percent off a recent high of $130.50 a barrel. WTI crude futures shed 5.8 percent on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.