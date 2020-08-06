Malaysia Stock Market To Test Resistance At 1,600 Points

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 30 points or 2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,590-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, thanks to support from technology stocks and decent economic data. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index jumped 20.44 points or 1.30 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,588.57 after moving as low as 1,575.40. Volume was 16.690 billion shares worth 8.561 billion ringgit. There were 716 gainers and 468 decliners.

Among the actives, Petronas Chemicals surged 3.32 percent, while IHH Healthcare soared 3.05 percent, IOI Corporation spiked 2.96 percent, Press Metal accelerated 2.85 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings rallied 2.59 percent, RHB Capital jumped 2.27 percent, Dialog Group climbed 2.20 percent, Maxis gathered 1.94 percent, Public Bank collected 1.80 percent, Top Glove hiked 1.65 percent, Digi.com perked 1.45 percent, Sime Darby Plantations advanced 1.19 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added 1.05 percent, Axiata gained 0.96 percent, Sime Darby rose 0.94 percent, Maybank increased 0.67 percent, CIMB Group was up 0.58 percent, AMMB Holdings added 0.35 percent, MISC gained 0.13 percent, PPB Group rose 0.11 percent and Genting, Hong Leong Financial, Hartalega Holdings and Genting Malaysia all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks showed a lack of direction in Thursday's early trade before showing a strong move to the upside in the afternoon, sending the NASDAQ to another fresh record closing high.

The Dow added 185.46 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 27,386.98, while the NASDAQ jumped 109.67 points or 1.00 percent to end at 11,108.07 and the S&P 500 rose 21.39 points or 0.64 percent to close at 3,349.16.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street reflected substantial gains by big-name tech companies like Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Netflix (NFLX) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Positive sentiment was generated by a Labor Department report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back more than expected last week. The Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on July's employment situation later today.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington, as Democrats and Republicans continued to negotiate over a new coronavirus relief bill, with both sides suggesting an agreement will eventually be reached.

Crude oil futures snapped a four-day winning streak and ended lower on Thursday as traders weighed crude demand and supply levels amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September fell $0.24 or 0.6 percent at $41.95 a barrel.

