Malaysia Stock Market To Remain Rangebound On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last seven trading days since the end of the six-day losing streak in which it had slumped more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,490-point plateau although it may tick higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on easing virus concerns and support from crude oil. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the glove makers and telecoms, while the financials and plantations were mixed.

For the day, the index sank 12.91 points or 0.86 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,488.88 after peaking at 1,505.41. Volume was 2.606 billion shares worth 1.744 billion ringgit. There were 594 decliners and 278 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata surrendered 1.56 percent, while CIMB Group stumbled 1.15 percent, Dialog Group sank 0.81 percent, Digi.com tumbled 1.94 percent, Genting shed 0.44 percent, Genting Malaysia lost 0.35 percent, Hartalega Holdings plunged 5.80 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.15 percent, IOI Corporation climbed 9,81 percent, Maybank collected 0.12 percent, Maxis fell 0.23 percent, MISC advanced 0.61 percent, MRDIY gained 0.29 percent, Petronas Chemicals dropped 0.47 percent, PPB Group retreated 1.40 percent, Press Metal slumped 0.91 percent, RHB Capital weakened 1.29 percent, Sime Darby skidded 1.38 percent, Sime Darby Plantations tanked 2.60 percent, Telekom Malaysia declined 1.51 percent, Tenaga Nasional added 0.55 percent, Top Glove plummeted 10.37 percent and Kuala Lumpur Kepong, Public Bank and Hap Seng Consolidated were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Friday, ebbed towards the break but rebounded to finish firmly higher.

The Dow jumped 216.30 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 35.970.99, while the NASDAQ climbed 113.23 points or 0.73 percent to end at 15,630.60 and the S&P 500 gained 44.57 points or 0.95 percent to close at 4,712.02. For the week, the Dow spiked 4 percent, the NASDAQ climbed 3.6 percent and the S&P jumped 3.8 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came even after the Labor Department released a report showing U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest annual rate of in nearly 40 years in November.

While the elevated rate of inflation may lead the Federal Reserve to accelerate the pace of tapering its asset purchases next week, traders seemed relieved that the price growth was not even faster.

A separate report from the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. unexpectedly improved in early December.

Crude oil futures settled higher Friday on easing worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on global economic growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.73 or 1 percent at $71.67 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 8.2 percent in the week, the best weekly returns since end August.

