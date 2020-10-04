Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,500-point plateau although it figures to move lower again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to the uncertainty created by U.S. President Donald Trump testing positive for the coronavirus. The European markets were mixed on Friday and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Friday as huge gains from the rubber glove makers and more modest upside from the plantations were capped by weakness from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index rose 3.53 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 1,500.30 after trading between 1,489.66 and 1,501.85. Volume was 5.467 billion shares worth 4.085 billion ringgit. There were 669 decliners and 373 gainers.

Among the actives, Hartalega Holdings skyrocketed 7.63 percent, while Top Glove surged 3.91 percent, Maxis plummeted 2.19 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings plunged 2.08 percent, Genting tanked 1.89 percent, Axiata tumbled 1.71 percent, Sime Darby skidded 1.67 percent, IHH Healthcare retreated 1.57 percent, Genting Malaysia declined 1.44 percent, MISC surrendered 1.23 percent, Press Metal sank 1.17 percent, Maybank dropped 0.97 percent, Petronas Chemicals shed 0.88 percent, Sime Darby Plantations advanced 0.84 percent, CIMB Group lost 0.65 percent, Digi.com added 0.50 percent, AMMB Holdings gained 0.33 percent, Public Bank fell 0.25 percent, IOI Corporation rose 0.23 percent, Tenaga Nasional eased 0.19 percent and PPB Group, Dialog Group, RHB Capital, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Friday and remained in the red throughout the session, with the NASDAQ posting particularly steep losses.

The Dow shed 134.09 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 27,682.81, while the NASDAQ plummeted 251.49 points or 2.22 percent to end at 11,075.02 and the S&P 500 sank 32.36 points or 0.96 percent to close at 3,348.44. For the week, the Dow surged 1.9 percent and the NASDAQ and S&P both climbed 1.5 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street came following news that Trump and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus. This just a month before Election Day and has led to additional uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election.

In economic news, the Labor Department said U.S. job growth slowed by much more than anticipated in September.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by worries about the outlook for energy demand amid reports of sharp spikes in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.67 or 4.3 percent at $37.05 a barrel.

