Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 20 points or 1.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,555-point plateau and it's likely in store for continued consolidation on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on concerns for a second wave of Covid-19 and a resulting economic slowdown. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, industrials and telecoms - although the plantations saw mild support.

For the day, the index sank 18.02 points or 1.14 percent to finish at 1,557.25 after trading between 1,550.90 and 1,586.22. Volume was 9.157 billion shares worth 5.910 billion ringgit. There were 928 decliners and 264 gainers,

Among the actives, Genting plummeted 3.70 percent, while Petronas Chemicals plunged 2.90 percent, AMMB Holdings tumbled 2.65 percent, Genting Malaysia skidded 2.62 percent, CIMB Group retreated 2.47 percent, Top Glove declined 2.22 percent, Axiata surrendered 2.17 percent, Dialog Group dropped 2.12 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings sank 1.98 percent, RHB Capital shed 1.73 percent, Maybank lost 1.46 percent, IHH Healthcare fell 1.26 percent, Sime Darby slid 0.90 percent, Digi.com dipped 0.68 percent, MISC slipped 0.60 percent, Public Bank eased 0.58 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.46 percent, Press Metal gained 0.43 percent, Hartalega Holdings was down 0.32 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.27 percent and Tenaga Nasional was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow plummeted 1,861.82 points or 6.90 percent to finish at 25,128.17, while the NASDAQ tumbled 527.62 points or 5.27 percent to end at 9,492.73 and the S&P 500 plunged 188.04 points or 5.89 percent to close at 3,002.10.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus cases, fueling worries that economic reopening caused a spike in infections after the number of hospitalizations since Memorial Day has risen in a dozen states.

Meanwhile, as businesses reopen, the Labor Department reported a continued decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. A separate report from Labor Department showed a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. producer prices in May.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Thursday as reports showing a resurgence in coronavirus cases raised the possibility of another lockdown and a likely drop in energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down $3.26 or 8.2 percent at $36.34 a barrel.

