Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 20 points or 1.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,490-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests continued consolidation on rising Omicron COVID-19 concerns. The European and U.S. markets were solidly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the plantations, support from the glove makers and mixed performances from the financials and telecoms.

For the day, the index shed 8.11 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 1,493.90 after trading between 1,490.77 and 1,502.61. Volume was 2.474 billion shares worth 1.726 billion ringgit. There were 682 decliners and 244 gainers. Among the actives, Axiata skidded 1.10 percent, while CIMB Group shed 0.56 percent, Dialog Group plummeted 3.24 percent, Digi.com advanced 1.04 percent, Genting Malaysia and PPB Group both sank 0.71 percent, Hartalega Holdings climbed 1.32 percent, IHH Healthcare eased 0.15 percent, IOI Corporation retreated 1.35 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong declined 1.40 percent, Maybank collected 0.37 percent, Maxis and Petronas Chemicals both fell 0.23 percent, MISC rose 0.15 percent, Press Metal plunged 2.77 percent, Public Bank lost 0.25 percent, RHB Capital dipped 0.19 percent, Sime Darby added 0.93 percent, Sime Darby Plantations tanked 2.75 percent, Telekom Malaysia dropped 0.57 percent, Tenaga Nasional tumbled 2.21 percent, Top Glove jumped 1.85 percent and Genting and MRDIY were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened sharply lower on Monday and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 433.28 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 34,932.16, while the NASDAQ sank 188.74 points or 1.24 percent to close at 14,980.94 and the S&P 500 lost 52.62 points or 1.14 percent to end at 4,568.02.

Concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus contributed to the weakness on Wall Street. With the World Health Organization saying the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, traders seem worried the new strain could derail the global economic recovery.

The spread of the Omicron variant could also lead to further global supply chain issues, which have contributed to elevated inflation.

Democratic West Virgina senator Joe Manchin's announcement that he will not support the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan added to the negative sentiment.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Monday as a rapid surge in Omicron variant of the coronavirus and stricter restrictions on movements in several countries raised concerns about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down by $2.63 or 3.7 percent at $68.23 a barrel.

