Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last 10 trading days since the end of the six-day losing streak in which it had slumped more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,480-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on interest rate and COVID-19 concerns, with oil and technology stocks again expected to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index sank 13.94 points or 0.93 percent to 1,480.92 after trading between 1,479.92 and 1,492.89. Volume was 2.679 billion shares worth 1.779 billion ringgit. There were 609 decliners and 279 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata retreated 1.33 percent, while CIMB Group tumbled 1.91 percent, Dialog Group tanked 2.02 percent, Digi.com shed 1.00 percent, Genting slumped 0.67 percent, Genting Malaysia dropped 1.05 percent, IHH Healthcare fell 0.91 percent, IOI Corporation plunged 2.95 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong skidded 1.30 percent, Maybank sank 1.10 percent, Maxis declined 1.37 percent, MISC eased 0.30 percent, MRDIY cratered 2.27 percent, Petronas Chemicals gained 0.70 percent, PPB Group stumbled 0.83 percent, Press Metal plummeted 3.11 percent, RHB Capital was down 0.37 percent, Sime Darby lost 0.93 percent, Sime Darby Plantations surrendered 1.59 percent, Telekom Malaysia weakened 0.75 percent, Tenaga Nasional slid 0.54 percent, Top Glove dipped 0.50 percent and Hartalega Holdings and Public Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages spent most of the day in the red, although they finished off session lows.

The Dow skidded 106.77 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 35,544.18, while the NASDAQ tumbled 175.64 points or 1.14 percent to end at 15,237.64 and the S&P 500 sank 34.88 points or 0.75 percent to close at 4,634.09.

Concerns about the outlook for monetary policy continued to weigh on the markets as the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting got underway. With inflation remaining at an elevated rate, the Fed is widely expected to accelerate its timetable for reducing bond purchases.

Potentially adding to concerns about monetary policy, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices increased by more than expected in November.

Lingering worries about the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus may also have generated some selling pressure after the World Health Organization warned the new variant is spreading faster than previous strains.

Crude oil futures dipped Tuesday on concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to renewed restrictions amid rising new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.56 or 0.8 percent at $70.73 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.