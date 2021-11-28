Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, slipping almost 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,510-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on fears of lockdown measures following the rapid spread of a new COVID variant. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the financials, telecoms and plantations were mitigated by huge gains from the glove makers.

For the day, the index slipped 5.38 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 1,512.22 after trading between 1,508.97 and 1,518.44. Volume was 4.901 billion shares worth 3.484 billion ringgit. There were 993 decliners and 195 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata surrendered 2.50 percent, while CIMB Group weakened 1.35 percent, Dialog Group tanked 3.03 percent, Digi.com fell 0.72 percent, Genting plummeted 4.45 percent, Genting Malaysia tumbled 2.66 percent, Hartalega Holdings surged 10.14 percent, IHH Healthcare retreated 1.65 percent, IOI Corporation lost 0.79 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong skidded 1.63 percent, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals both eased 0.12 percent, Maxis stumbled 1.53 percent, MISC declined 2.22 percent, MRDIY shed 1.12 percent, Petronas Gas lost 0.37 percent, PPB Group slumped 1.39 percent, Press Metal dropped 1.24 percent, Public Bank slid 0.50 percent, RHB Capital sank 1.31 percent, Sime Darby sank 0.90 percent, Sime Darby Plantations plunged 3.37 percent, Telekom Malaysia dipped 0.18 percent, Top Glove skyrocketed 17.33 percent and Tenaga Nasional, Hog Leong Financial and Petronas Dagangan were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests heavy selling pressure as the major averages opened sharpy lower on Friday and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 905.04 points or 2.53 percent to finish at 34,899.34, while the NASDAQ plunged 353.57 points or 2.23 percent to close at 15,491.66 and the S&P 500 tumbled 106.84 points or 2.27 percent to end at 4,594.62.

For the week, the NASDAQ dropped 3.5 percent, the Dow sank 2.2 percent and the S&P retreated 2.0 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street followed reports a new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa. The news, which comes amid a surge in new Covid-19 cases in Europe, raised concerns the pandemic could continue to wreak havoc on the global economy.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Friday, sending the most active crude futures contract to their biggest single-session fall this year as reports of the new coronavirus variant raised concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $10.24 or 13 percent at $68.15 a barrel, the biggest single-session loss since April 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.