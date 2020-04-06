Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Open Higher On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 85 points or 6.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,340-point plateau and it's got a firm lead for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism that the Covid-19 curve may finally be flattening. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian markets are also tipped to open in the green.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financial shares and telecoms were capped by losses from the plantations.

For the day, the index advanced up 11.04 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 1,341.69 after trading between 1,324.43 and 1,343.05. Volume was 5.968 billion shares worth 2.602 billion ringgit. There were 738 gainers and 183 decliners.

Among the actives, Genting surged 3.45 percent, while Maybank soared 3.38 percent, Sime Darby Plantations plummeted 2.52 percent, Axiata spiked 2.50 percent, Genting Malaysia accelerated 2.46 percent, Hartalega Holdings jumped 2.03 percent, Tenaga Nasional climbed 1.51 percent, Maxis tumbled 1.35 percent, Public Bank perked 1.27 percent, Digi.com gathered 1.19 percent, Sime Darby advanced 1.11 percent, AMMB Holdings added 1.03 percent, Press Metal skidded 0.62 percent, Petronas Chemicals dropped 0.42 percent, Dialog Group sank 0.32 percent, IOI Corporation shed 0.26 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings gained 0.23 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.20 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong fell 0.19 percent, Top Glove was up 0.16 percent and Hong Leong Financial, Petronas Gas and CIMB Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Monday and picked up steam as the day progressed.

The Dow surged 1,627.46 points or 7.73 percent to 22,679.99, while the NASDAQ soared 540.15 points or 7.33 percent to 7,913.24 and the S&P 500 spiked 175.03 points or 7.03 percent to end at 2,663.68.

The rally on Wall Street came as the reported death tolls in some of the world's coronavirus hot spots showed signs of easing over the weekend. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York State fell to 594 on Sunday from 630 on Saturday, reflecting the first daily decrease.

Reports of decreases in the number of new infections and deaths in European countries like Italy and Spain also generated positive sentiment.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday after moving up in the previous two sessions due to the postponement of a meeting between leading oil producers. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for June ended down $2.26 or 8 percent at $26.08 a barrel.

