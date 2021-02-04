Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, collecting almost 20 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,585-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to rising crude oil prices and solid economic data. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Thursday following gains from the plantations and mixed performances from the financials and glove makers.

For the day, the index rose 1.91 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 1,584.90 after trading between 1,576.33 and 1,586.55. Volume was 8.043 billion shares worth 4.178 billion ringgit. There were 626 gainers and 489 decliners.

Among the actives, Hong Leong Financial surged 4.59 percent, while Genting soared 2.46 percent, IHH Healthcare spiked 2.17 percent, Sime Darby plunged 2.16 percent, Genting Malaysia accelerated 2.03 percent, RHB Capital rallied 1.93 percent, IOI Corporation jumped 1.66 percent, Top Glove tumbled 1.61 percent, Petronas Chemicals climbed 1.55 percent, Hartalega Holdings gathered 1.37 percent, Digi.com skidded 1.31 percent, CIMB Group perked 1.28 percent, MISC retreated 1.28 percent, Maxis declined 1.22 percent, Dialog Group advanced 0.99 percent, PPB Group added 0.97 percent, Axiata sank 0.87 percent, Maybank dropped 0.63 percent, Public Bank shed 0.49 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.41 percent, Press Metal lost 0.37 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.17 percent, Telekom Malaysia fell 0.16 percent, Supermax was up 0.15 percent and Sime Darby Plantations was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained well in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow jumped 332.26 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 31,055.86, while the NASDAQ climbed 167.20 points or 1.23 percent to end at 13,777.74 and the S&P 500 gained 41.57 points or 1.09 percent to close at 3,871.74.

Easing concerns about speculative trading have helped drive the markets higher along with mostly upbeat earnings news from big-name companies.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to a report from the Labor Department showing a continued decline in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Traders have recently taken an optimistic view toward most economic data, seeing upbeat data as a positive for the economy while seeing disappointing data as putting pressure on lawmakers to pass more stimulus.

Crude oil futures were up Thursday for the fourth straight session on continued optimism that crude oil supplies will drop thanks to OPEC's move to reduce output. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.54 or 1 percent at $56.23 a barrel.

