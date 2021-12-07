Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Extend Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the five-day losing streak in which it had slumped more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,500-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing virus concerns, supported by tech and oil stocks. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials, telecoms and plantations were capped by weakness from the glove makers.

For the day, the index advanced 14.52 points or 0.98 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,497.97 after trading as low as 1,484.35. Volume was 4.294 billion shares worth 2.247 billion ringgit. There were 645 gainers and 320 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata surged 3.84 percent, while CIMB Group added 1.15 percent, Dialog Group improved 0.81 percent, Digi.com dropped 0.98 percent, Genting gained 0.91 percent, Genting Malaysia strengthened 1.10 percent, Hartalega Holdings plummeted 5.75 percent, IOI Corporation rose 0.82 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong climbed 1.68 percent, Maybank collected 1.38 percent, Maxis increased 0.46 percent, MISC gathered 1.57 percent, MRDIY spiked 2.33 percent, Petronas Chemicals advanced 1.56 percent, PPB Group perked 1.65 percent, Press Metal jumped 1.89 percent, Public Bank soared 2.84 percent, RHB Capital accelerated 1.90 percent, Sime Darby tumbled 2.30 percent, Sime Darby Plantations shed 0.53 percent, Telekom Malaysia rallied 1.69 percent, Tenaga Nasional was up 0.22 percent, Top Glove plunged 2.72 percent and IHH Healthcare was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened sharply higher on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow spiked 492.40 points or 1.40 percent to finish at 35,719.43, while the NASDAQ surged 461.76 points or 3.03 percent to close at 15,686.92 and the S&P 500 jumped 95.08 points or 2.07 percent to end at 4,686.75.

Easing concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus contributed to the continued strength on Wall Street. Indications the variant causes milder symptoms has helped offset worries the new strain could derail the global economic recovery.

Intel (INTC) fueled the rally as the semiconductor giant is jumped 3.1 percent to its best closing level in well over a month. The spike by Intel comes after the company announced its intention to take its self-driving car unit Mobileye public in the U.S. in mid-2022 via an initial public offering.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed significantly in the month of October amid a spike in the value of exports.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday, lifting the most active futures contracts to their highest settlement in two weeks amid rising optimism about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January surged $2.56 or 3.7 percent at $72.05 a barrel.

