Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, sinking nearly 40 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,460-point plateau although it's expected to find support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on hopes for a definitive result from the United States presidential election. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to also open in the green.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the glove makers and plantations, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index slipped 5.01 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 1,461.45 after trading between 1,460.60 and 1,470.69. Volume was 6.448 billion shares worth 3.305 billion ringgit. There were 669 gainers and 384 decliners.

Among the actives, Sime Darby plummeted 5.24 percent, Axiata plunged 2.33 percent, RHB Capital tanked 2.08 percent, CIMB Group soared 1.72 percent, Digi.com tumbled 1.04 percent, Maxis spiked 1.03 percent, Genting skidded 1.01 percent, MISC climbed 0.92 percent, Top Glove retreated 0.83 percent, Press Metal declined 0.72 percent, Petronas Chemicals sank 0.67 percent, Dialog Group added 0.56 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong dropped 0.55 percent, Tenaga Nasional shed 0.52 percent, Hartalega Holdings lost 0.45 percent, Sime Darby Plantations and Hong Leong Bank both fell 0.41 percent, AMMB Holdings gained 0.36 percent, Public Bank collected 0.27 percent, Maybank dipped 0.14 percent and Malaysia Airports Holdings, IHH Healthcare, IOI Corporation and Genting Malaysia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the day, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow surged 554.98 points or 2.06 percent to finish at 27,480.03, while the NASDAQ spiked 202.96 points or 1.85 percent to end at 11,160.57 and the S&P 500 jumped 58.92 points or 1.78 percent to close at 3,369.16.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders hope for a definitive outcome from the election. Democratic candidate Joe Biden holds a clear lead in national polls and is also leading in several key swing states in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.

Traders seem optimistic that the results of the election will be known at the end of the night without the need for lawsuits and recounts. Trump has repeatedly raised questions about the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and has not committed to a peaceful transition of power.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods showed a significant increase in September.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday on a weaker dollar and hopes that OPEC may postpone a plan to ease output cuts in January. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December gained $0.85 or 2.3 percent at $37.66 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.