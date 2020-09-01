Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding almost 35 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,520-point plateau although it's expected to find traction on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology and oil stocks expected to lead the way. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, entertainment stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index dipped 3.78 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 1,521.43 after trading between 1,520.20 and 1,541.99. Volume was 10.4 billion shares worth 5.59 billion ringgit. There were 612 decliners and 541 gainers.

Among the actives, Hong Leong Financial skyrocketed 5.35 percent, while Hong Leong Bank surged 4.71 percent, Digi.com soared 3.54 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings spiked 3.53 percent, Public Bank plummeted 3.05 percent, CIMB Group plunged 3.03 percent, Maybank tanked 2.73 percent, PPB Group jumped 2.44 percent, RHB Capital climbed 1.97 percent, Genting Malaysia tumbled 1.32 percent, Maxis advanced 1.20 percent, Genting skidded 1.14 percent, Tenaga Nasional rallied 1.10 percent, Petronas Chemicals dropped 1.10 percent, Sime Darby added 0.91 percent, Top Glove gained 0.84 percent, MISC sank 0.79 percent, AMMB Holdings rose 0.68 percent, IOI Corporation increased 0.67 percent, IHH Healthcare shed 0.56 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost 0.53 percent, Hartalega Holdings fell 0.36 percent, Dialog Group slid 0.28 percent and Sime Darby Plantations, Axiata and Press Metal were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Tuesday, sending the NASDAQ and S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 215.61 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 28,645.66m while the NASDAQ soared 164.21 points or 1.39 percent to end at 11,939.67 and the S&P 500 gained 26.34 points or 0.75 percent to close at 3,526.65.

Technology stocks saw continued strength, with Apple (AAPL) leading the sector higher after Monday's stock split. Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) also spiked after the video conferencing company reported better than expected Q2 results and raised its full-year guidance.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity in the U.S. expanded at a faster rate in August. Also, the Commerce Department reported that construction spending inched up less than expected in July.

Crude oil futures settled modestly higher Tuesday ahead of weekly inventory data, giving back early gains as traders weighed demand and supply levels in the energy market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October gained $0.15 or 0.4 percent to settle at $42.76 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.