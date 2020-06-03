Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in six straight sessions, soaring almost 100 points or 6.8 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,540-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after data supported optimism for economic recovery following the shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index jumped 30.84 points or 2.05 percent to finish at 1,538.53 after trading between 1,492.34 and 1,542.01. Volume was 9.412 billion shares worth 7.014 billion ringgit. There were 562 gainers and 526 decliners.

Among the actives, Hong Leong Financial skyrocketed 13.81 percent, while Hartalega Holdings plummeted 11.93 percent, Public Bank surged 11.13 percent, RHB Capital soared 7.86 percent, AMMB Holdings spiked 6.56 percent, Maybank accelerated 6.26 percent, Petronas Chemicals perked 4.98 percent, Press Metal gathered 4.75 percent, CIMB Group collected 4.35 percent, Maxis tumbled 1.98 percent, Axiata skidded 1.81 percent, Sime Darby retreated 1.37 percent, Digi.com declined 1.32 percent, Sime Darby Plantations sank 0.81 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings jumped 0.69 percent, Top Glove dropped 0.68 percent, Dialog Group climbed 0.52 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong advanced 0.27 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.23 percent, IHH Healthcare shed 0.18 percent, Tenaga Nasional fell 0.17 percent and Genting, Genting Malaysia and MISC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Wednesday, sending the major averages to fresh multi-month closing highs.

The Dow surged 527.24 points or 2.05 percent to finish at 26,269.89, while the NASDAQ advanced 74.54 points or 0.78 percent to end at 9,682.91 and the S&P 500 jumped 42.05 points or 1.36 percent to close at 3,122.87.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as new economic data added to investor optimism for a quick recovery, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing the pace of private sector job losses slowed more than expected in May.

A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management also showed the pace of contraction in the service sector slowed more than expected.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday on reports that OPEC will likely extend production cuts by another month. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.48 or 1.3 percent at $37.29 a barrel, the best closing level for a front-month contract since March 6.

