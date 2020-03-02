Malaysia Stock Market Poised To Snap Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, surrendering almost 40 points or 2.9 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,465-point plateau and it figures to stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on hopes for stimulus following weeks of heavy selling. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, industrials and telecoms.

For the day, the index dropped 15.70 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 1,466.94 after trading between 1,456.08 and 1,478.68. Volume was 4.3 billion shares worth 3.3 billion ringgit. There were 650 decliners and 340 gainers.

Among the actives, Sime Darby Plantations plummeted 4.64 percent, while CIMB Group plunged 4.56 percent, Genting Malaysia tumbled 3.81 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings skidded 3.64 percent, Petronas Chemicals retreated 3.52 percent, Tenaga Nasional accelerated 3.31 percent, Axiata Group declined 2.87 percent, Digi.com sank 2.40 percent, Hartalega Holdings dropped 2.26 percent, Sime Darby shed 2.00 percent, Genting lost 1.62 percent, Dialog Group fell 1.50 percent, MISC slid 1.47 percent, PPB Group advanced 0.99 percent, Top Glove dipped 0.71 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong surrendered 0.55 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.48 percent, Maybank was down 0.36 percent and Public Bank eased 0.12 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks rebounded on Monday from the worst session since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Dow surged 1,293.96 points or 5.09 percent to end at 26,703.32, while the NASDAQ soared 384.80 points or 4.49 percent to 8,952.17 and the S&P 500 spiked 136.01 points or 4.60 percent to 3,090.23.

The rebound on Wall Street was due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following the sell-off in recent sessions. Traders also seem optimistic about central banks around the world taking action to counteract the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management reported a slight expansion in manufacturing activity in February. A separate report from the Commerce Department showed construction spending in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices rallied sharply on Monday as traders bet on hopes that OPEC and its allies will significantly cut crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.99 or 4.5 percent at $46.75 a barrel.

Closer to home, The central bank in Malaysia will conclude its monetary policy meeting later today and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.75 percent.

