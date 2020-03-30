Malaysia Stock Market Poised To Rebound On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 85 points or 6.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,330-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with bargain hunting likely to follow the heavy selling seen in recent sessions, The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and entertainment companies.

For the day, the index sank 14.21 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 1,328.88 after trading between 1,317.39 and 1,336.23. Volume was 2.821 billion shares worth 1.858 billion ringgit. There were 511 decliners and 305 gainers.

Among the actives, Hong Leong Bank plummeted 5.49 percent, Axiata plunged 4.73 percent, RHB Capital tumbled 3.62 percent, Genting skidded 2.78 percent, Hartalega Holdings retreated 2.72 percent, Maxis spiked 2.42 percent, AMMB Holdings jumped 2.39 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong declined 2.33 percent, IHH Healthcare tanked 2.09 percent, Sime Darby sank 1.81 percent, CIMB Group dropped 1.68 percent, Genting Malaysia shed 1.52 percent, Dialog Group lost 1.31 percent, Sime Darby Plantations fell 1.06 percent, Press Metal advanced 0.98 percent, Top Glove added 0.95 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.85 percent, Maybank slid 0.81 percent, IOI Corporation dipped 0.77 percent, Public Bank was down 0.50 percent, Digi.com rose 0.23 percent and Petronas Chemicals and Petronas Gas were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved steadily higher on Monday, offsetting Friday's losses while extending last week's overall gains.

The Dow jumped 690.17 points or 3.19 percent to finish at 22,327.48, while the NASDAQ climbed 271.77 points or 3.62 percent to end at 7,774.15 and the S&P 500 gained 85.18 points or 3.35 percent to 2,626.65.

The strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump extended national social distancing guidelines until April 30 instead of April 12. Public health experts had warned that reopening the country too early risked making the coronavirus outbreak even worse.

The coronavirus is likely to remain the primary focus, although the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday is still likely to attract attention. Economists currently expect the report to show a loss of about 148,000 jobs in March, with the unemployment rate jumping to 3.9 percent from 3.5 percent.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Monday to their lowest close in 18 years on rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.42 or 6.6 percent at $20.09 a barrel, the lowest settlement since February 2002.

