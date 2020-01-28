Malaysia Stock Market Poised To Halt Slide

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has closed lower in six straight sessions, skidding almost 50 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,550-point plateau although it's predicted to stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive, mainly on bargain hunting after heavy selling in previous sessions. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks, telecoms and industrials.

For the day, the index sank 21.17 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 1,551.64 after trading between 1,545.63 and 1,558.59. Volume was 3.3 billion shares worth 2.9 billion ringgit. There were 793 decliners and 165 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove Corporation skyrocketed 8.30 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings cratered 6.73 percent, Sime Darby Plantations plummeted 5.49 percent, Petronas Chemicals plunged 4.05 percent, Genting tumbled 3.78 percent, Hartalega Holdings soared 3.65 percent, Genting Malaysia skidded 3.49 percent, Press Metal retreated 3.14 percent, Sime Darby declined 3.11 percent, CIMB Group dropped 1.98 percent, IOI Corporation sank 1.97 percent, Dialog Group shed 1.82 percent, IHH Healthcare jumped 1.73 percent, Digi.com lost 1.56 percent, Public Bank fell 1.15 percent, MISC slid 1.11 percent, Tenaga Nasional dipped 1.09 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was down 0.94 percent, Maybank eased 0.82 percent and PPB Group was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Tuesday following the sell-off a day earlier.

The Dow jumped 187.05 points or 0.66 percent to end at 28,772.85, while the NASDAQ rose 130.37 points or 1.43 percent to 9,269.68 and the S&P 500 added 32.61 points or 1.01 percent to 3,276.24.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels after the sharp drop on Monday. Some traders may have felt the sell-off was overdone, shrugging off concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted an improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in January. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods rebounded more than expected last month.

After five straight days of losses, crude oil futures settled higher on Tuesday as prices rebounded on reports OPEC may reduce crude output due to a drop in energy demand following the coronavirus outbreak. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.34 or 0.6 percent at $53.48 a barrel.

