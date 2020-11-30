Malaysia Stock Market Poised To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, slipping nearly 50 points or 3 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,560-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative as surging coronavirus cases threaten the imposition of further lockdown measures. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the red and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Monday following profit taking among the financials, plantations and industrials.

For the day, the index tumbled 44.88 points or 2.79 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,562.71 after peaking at 1,614.77. Volume was 9.019 billion shares worth 7.706 billion ringgit. There were 688 gainers and 563 decliners.

Among the actives, Petronas Gas skyrocketed 8.61 percent, while Public Bank plummeted 6.45 percent, Petronas Chemicals plunged 6.41 percent, Tenaga Nasional tanked 5.97 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings tumbled 5.96 percent, Petronas Dagangan skidded 5.64 percent, CIMB Group retreated 5.22 percent, Axiata declined 4.83 percent, Maybank surrendered 4.70 percent, MISC sank 4.37 percent, Digi.com dropped 4.08 percent, AMMB Holdings shed 3.77 percent, Genting Malaysia lost 3.16 percent, Sime Darby Plantations fell 2.97 percent, Dialog Group slid 2.70 percent, Genting dipped 2.64 percent, Maxis slipped 2.39 percent, Hong Leong Financial and Top Glove both spiked 1.86 percent, Hong Leong Bank collected 0.94 percent, Sime Darby weakened 0.85 percent, IOI Corporation was down 0.68 percent, Hartalega Holdings faded 0.55 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added 0.34 percent, IHH Healthcare eased 0.18 percent and RHB Capital and Press Metal were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks spent most of Monday in the red and finished that way, cutting into the gains from last week.

The Dow dropped 271.07 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 29,639.30, while the NASDAQ eased 7.11 points or 0.06 percent to end at 12,198.74 and the S&P 500 fell 16.67 points or 0.46 percent to close at 3,621.66.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected profit taking following strength in the markets over the past few sessions - while surging coronavirus cases add to the negative sentiment.

Reports that the Trump administration may add China's top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies is also weighing on the markets.

Traders largely shrugged off the latest upbeat news regarding a potential coronavirus vaccine. Moderna (MRNA) announced that a phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate indicates an efficacy of 94.1 percent.

Crude oil futures pared early losses and ended slightly lower Monday as traders looked ahead to the meeting of OPEC and its allies, which will consider extending large output cuts that are currently in place. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $0.19 or 0.4 percent at $45.34 a barrel.

