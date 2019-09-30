Malaysia Stock Market Poised To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, falling almost 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index remains just beneath the 1,585-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with trade concerns tempered by tumbling crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were modestly higher and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow suit.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index eased 0.23 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 1,583.91 after trading between 1,578.53 and 1,586.69. Volume was 1.9 billion shares worth 1.5 billion ringgit. There were 556 decliners and 298 gainers.

Among the actives, Maxis surged 2.94 percent, while Top Glove plummeted 2.63 percent, Sime Darby Plantations plunged 1.46 percent, Maybank tumbled 1.05 percent, IOI Corporation and MISC jumped 0.91 percent, Sime Darby climbed 0.90 percent, Press Metal skidded 0.83 percent, AMMB Holdings advanced 0.73 percent, RHB Capital collected 0.71 percent, Axiata dropped 0.69 percent, Genting Malaysia sank 0.66 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added 0.44 percent, CIMB Group gained 0.40 percent, IHH Healthcare shed 0.35 percent, Dialog Group and Tenaga Nasional both rose 0.29 percent, Digi.com was up 0.21 percent, Petronas Chemical perked 0.13 percent and Genting, PPB Group and Hartalega Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday and stayed that way, although buying interest was somewhat subdued.

The Dow added 96.58 points or 0.36 percent to 26,916.83, while the NASDAQ gained 59.71 points or 0.75 percent to 7,999.34 and the S&P 500 rose 14.95 points or 0.50 percent to 2,976.74.

The rebound on Wall Street came after a Treasury Department spokeswoman denied reports the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

Better than expected manufacturing data out of China also tempered some of the recent concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

Crude oil prices tumbled Monday and November futures contract settled at their lowest level in a month, on lingering worries about trade and rising concerns about falling energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.84 or 3.3 percent at $54.07 a barrel.

