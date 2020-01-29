Malaysia Stock Market Overdue For Support On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in seven straight sessions, skidding almost 50 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index remains just above the 1,550-point plateau although it's tipped to open in the green on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat with a hint of upside, with bargain hunting capped by ongoing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Wednesday following losses from the industrials and mixed performances from the financials and plantations.

For the day, the index eased 1.17 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 1,550.47 after trading between 1,547.94 and 1,554.42. Volume was 2.7 billion shares worth 2.6 billion ringgit. There were 500 gainers and 370 decliners.

Among the actives, Malaysia Airports Holdings soared 4.87 percent, while Hartalega Holdings plummeted 3.36 percent, Top Glove plunged 2.67 percent, Axiata spiked 2.38 percent, IHH Healthcare tumbled 1.53 percent, Tenaga Nasional skidded 1.41 percent, Sime Darby retreated 1.38 percent, Genting Malaysia jumped 1.32 percent, Dialog Group accelerated 1.24 percent, Petronas Chemicals dropped 0.90 percent, Genting climbed 0.89 percent, IOI Corporation advanced 0.67 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.60 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong sank 0.52 percent, Press Metal added 0.40 percent, Public Bank gained 0.21 percent, RHB Capital rose 0.17 percent, Maybank eased 0.12 percent and Sime Darby Plantations, Petronas Gas, AMMB Holdings and Digi.com all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened higher on Wednesday but ebbed as the day progressed to eventually finished mixed and flat.

The Dow added 11.60 points or 0.04 percent to end at 28,734.45, while the NASDAQ rose 5.48 points or 0.06 percent to 9,275.16 and the S&P fell 2.84 points or 0.09 percent to 3,273.40.

Stocks gave ground going into the close following reports Google is temporarily closing its offices in China due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The roughly flat close on Wall Street also came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The accompanying statement was largely unchanged from last month, with the Fed noting that the labor market remains strong and economic activity is rising at a moderate rate.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors noted a sharp pullback in pending home sales in December.

Crude oil prices eased Wednesday on data showing a rise in inventories and on concerns about the outlook for near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended down $0.15 or 0.3 percent at $53.33 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will see December figures for producer prices later today; in November, prices were up 1.3 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year.

