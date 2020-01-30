Malaysia Stock Market Overdue For Support

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in eight straight sessions, dropping almost 55 points or 3.1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,545-point plateau although it's looking at a green light for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests bargain hunting following heavy selling a day earlier on coronavirus fears. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the industrials and telecoms, while the financials and plantations were mixed.

For the day, the index shed 4.88 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 1,545.59 after trading between 1,540.71 and 1,551.25. Volume was 2.8 billion shares worth 2.3 billion ringgit. There were 646 decliners and 253 gainers.

Among the actives, Malaysia Airports Holdings soared 2.84 percent, while Sime Darby spiked 2.33 percent, Petronas Chemicals plunged 1.98 percent, Digi.com tumbled 1.81 percent, Hartalega Holdings skidded 1.49 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong retreated 0.95 percent, Genting declined 0.88 percent, Top Glove accelerated 0.86 percent, CIMB Group sank 0.80 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 0.64 percent, MISC shed 0.63 percent, Public Bank lost 0.53 percent, Maybank collected 0.47 percent, Press Metal fell 0.40 percent, RHB Capital slid 0.35 percent, Genting Malaysia added 0.32 percent, Dialog Group dipped 0.31 percent, AMMB Holdings gained 0.27 percent, IOI Corporation was down 0.22 percent, Sime Darby Plantations rose 0.20 percent, Maxis was up 0.18 percent, Hong Leong Bank eased 0.13 percent and IHH Healthcare and Axiata were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened lower on Thursday but saw a notable recovery in the afternoon and ended firmly in the green.

The Dow added 124.21 points or 0.43 percent to 28,858.66, while the NASDAQ rose 23.80 points or 0.26 percent to 9,298.96 and the S&P 500 was up 10.65 points or 0.33 percent to 3,284.05.

The recovery on Wall Street came after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. Earlier in the day, the U.S. confirmed its first human-to human transmission of the virus, which has killed 171 people in China and has spread to as many as 18 other countries.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter Q4 continued at the same pace as in the previous quarter. Also, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits decreased from an upwardly revised level last week.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday amid concerns over the outlook for energy demand on coronavirus concerns. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $1.19 or 2.2 percent at $52.14 a barrel, the lowest settlement since August 7.

