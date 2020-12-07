Malaysia Stock Market May Tick Lower On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had stumbled nearly 50 points or 3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,620-point plateau and it's expected to be rangebound again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on geopolitical concerns and fears of a no deal Brexit. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Monday as gains from the financials and entertainment stocks were sapped by weakness from the rubber glove makers and a mixed picture from the plantations.

For the day, the index rose 1.04 points or 006 percent to finish at 1,622.89 after trading between 1,618.98 and 1,627.59. Volume was 16.495 billion shares worth 7.229 billion ringgit. There were 697 gainers and 664 decliners.

Among the actives, Malaysia Airports Holdings soared 3.10 percent, while Petronas Chemicals surged 2.84 percent, PPB Group plummeted 2.54 percent, IOI Corporation plunged 1.79 percent, Genting spiked 1.65 percent, Hong Leong Financial accelerated 1.63 percent, MISC rallied 1.42 percent, Dialog Group tumbled 1.37 percent, Sime Darby tanked 1.28 percent, AMMB Holdings skidded 1.21 percent, CIMB Group jumped 1.03 percent, IHH Healthcare climbed 0.92 percent, Maybank collected 0.85 percent, Top Glove sank 0.75 percent, Press Metal perked 0.64 percent, Sime Darby Plantations dropped 0.59 percent, RHB Capital advanced 0.54 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added 0.51 percent, Hartalega Holdings shed 0.41 percent, Genting Malaysia gained 0.39 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.37 percent, Digi.com fell 0.24 percent and Maxis, public Bank, Hap Seng and Axiata were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow and S&P 500 opened in the red and stayed that way, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ opened in the green on its way to a fresh record closing high.

The Dow dropped 148.47 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 20,069.79, while the NASDAQ gained 55.71 points or 0.45 percent to end at 12,519.95 and the S&P 500 fell 7.16 points or 0.19 percent to close at 3,691.96.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders were reluctant to make significant moves after the major averages all reached record closing highs last Friday. They may be waiting for further developments regarding a potential stimulus bill before making any substantial bets.

On the geopolitical scene, reports suggest that the U.S. is preparing to sanction at least a dozen more Chinese officials over their role in the recent disqualification of Hong Kong legislators.

Also, traders have started pricing in the prospect of a no deal outcome to EU-UK trade negotiations after reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ready to walk away from negotiations.

Oil prices retreated on Monday as rising Covid-19 cases prompted more lockdowns around the world, threatening a global economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate oil futures sank 45 cents or 0.99 percent at $45.66.

