Malaysia Stock Market May Test Resistance At 1,600 Points

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has ticked higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering more than 7 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index remains just above the 1,585-point plateau and it's looking at another firm open on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on solid economic data and continued momentum from the U.S./China trade deal. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares, and telecoms, while the plantations were soft.

For the day, the index added 2.74 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 1,587.88 after trading between 1,575.77 and 1,588.23. Volume was 2.6 billion shares worth 1.9 billion ringgit. There were 448 decliners and 377 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata Group surged 4.81 percent, while Top Glove plummeted 1.88 percent, IOI Corporation plunged 1.50 percent, Press Metal soared 0.97 percent, Dialog Group accelerated 0.88 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings spiked 0.85 percent, Digi.com jumped 0.67 percent, IHH Healthcare climbed 0.54 percent, MISC tumbled 0.49 percent, Sime Darby skidded 0.45 percent, Petronas Chemicals advanced 0.43 percent, Maxis dropped 0.36 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong shed 0.33 percent, Genting Malaysia added 0.30 percent, AMMB Holdings sank 0.26 percent, CIMB Group lost 0.19 percent, Maybank collected 0.12 percent and Genting, Hong Leong Financial, Sime Darby Plantations, Public Bank, Hartalega Holdings, RHB Capital and Tenaga Nasional all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as stocks moved sharply higher on Thursday, extending recent gains as the major averages hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 262.42 points or 0.92 percent to 29,297.64, while the NASDAQ added 98.44 points or 1.06 percent to 9.357.13 and the S&P 500 rose 27.52 points or 0.84 percent to 3,316.81.

The markets continued to benefit from upward momentum following the official signing of the U.S.-China phase one trade deal on Wednesday.

A batch of largely upbeat U.S. economic data also contributed to the buying interest as the Labor Department noted an unexpected decrease in initial jobless claims last week. The Commerce Department also said U.S. retail sales rose in line with estimates last month.

Also, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve reported substantial acceleration in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in January, while the National Association of Home Builders saw a pullback in homebuilder confidence in January.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Thursday, rebounding from losses in the previous session thanks to a drop in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.71 or 1.2 percent at $58.52 a barrel.

