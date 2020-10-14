Malaysia Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 40 points or 2.7 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,525-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on rising coronavirus cases and fading optimism for stimulus. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials, plantations and telecoms were mitigated by big gains from the rubber glove makers.

For the day, the index eased 1.95 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 1,523.25 after trading between 1,516.10 and 1,524.23. Volume was 6.991 billion shares worth 6.991billion ringgit. There were 571 gainers and 495 decliners.

Among the actives, Top Glove surged 4.29 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings plummeted 4.01 percent, Hartalega Holdings soared 3.30 percent, Genting plunged 2.25 percent, MISC tanked 2.19 percent, RHB Capital tumbled 2.03 percent, CIMB Group skidded 1.93 percent, Sime Darby Plantations retreated 1.80 percent, Maxis declined 1.76 percent, Maybank surrendered 1.50 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong sank 1.34 percent, Petronas Chemicals dropped 1.30 percent, PPB Group advanced 1.14 percent, Axiata and AMMB Holdings both shed 1.02 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.98 percent, IOI Corporation fell 0.67 percent, Dialog Group slid 0.53 percent, Digi.com dipped 0.49 percent, Sime Darby slipped 0.41 percent, Press Metal rose 0.39 percent, IHH Healthcare was down 0.20 percent, Public Bank eased 0.13 percent and Genting Malaysia and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved mostly lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session.

The Dow shed 165.81 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 28,514.00, while the NASDAQ dropped 95.17 points or 0.80 percent to end at 11,768.73 and the S&P 500 fell 23.26 points or 0.66 percent to close at 3,488.67.

The weakness on Wall Street followed comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, which offset recent optimism about a new stimulus bill. He said getting something done on a new stimulus bill before the election "would be difficult."

A negative reaction to the latest batch of earnings news also weighed, with Bank of America (BAC) shares falling sharply after the financial giant reported Q3 earnings that beat estimates but missed on revenues. Wells Fargo (WFC) and UnitedHealth (UNH) also were key drags.

Crude oil prices moved higher Wednesday despite concerns about the energy demand outlook amid a continued surge in coronavirus cases and fresh lockdown restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.84 or 2.1 percent at $41.04 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.